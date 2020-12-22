Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ROL opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

