Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 367.43.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.