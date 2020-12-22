Robert Perelman Sells 23,428 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 1,500,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,466. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.