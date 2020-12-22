RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

