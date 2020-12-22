RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

RLI opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

