Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Raised to $17.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Rite Aid stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

