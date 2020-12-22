Rise Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $789,935.35 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 167,889,653 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

