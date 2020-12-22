Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 9.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 24,114,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 7,851,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $745.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

