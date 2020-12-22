Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.33

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 131602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

