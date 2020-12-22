RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.62

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $17.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 1,964,888 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

