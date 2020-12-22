Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Up 25.5%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)’s stock price was up 25.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.01 and last traded at $88.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07.

About Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

