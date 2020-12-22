RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $450.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $355.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.77.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.96 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $396.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,460,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Comerica Bank grew its position in RingCentral by 11.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 127.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 73.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.