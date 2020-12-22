Reviewing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.94% -0.09%

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for West Bancorporation and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7 5 1 0 1.54

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.12%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.58%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $106.99 million 3.03 $28.69 million $1.74 11.32 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.57 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -3.50

West Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, credit, and deposit products, as well as investment advice and selected digital services. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,931 branches in Germany and internationally. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has collaboration with Google on joint development of cloud services. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

