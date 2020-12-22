Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Malacca Straits Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.78 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.89 Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malacca Straits Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgroFresh Solutions and Malacca Straits Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Malacca Straits Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.11%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Malacca Straits Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Malacca Straits Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Malacca Straits Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Bilbao Street Limited and changed its name to Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited in February 2020. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

