Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

