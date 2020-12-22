Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

HTBI opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

