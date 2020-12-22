Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

