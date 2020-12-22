Rentberry Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $153,750.25 and approximately $161.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

