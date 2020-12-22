Render Token Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $26,674.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

