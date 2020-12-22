Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 404,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,263,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

