RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 40.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

