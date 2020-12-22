Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $14.85 on Monday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

