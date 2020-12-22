RealChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,472.54 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a market capitalization of $106,472.54 and approximately $8,668.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealChain has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

