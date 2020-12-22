RChain Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. RChain has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $349,284.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00354837 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002368 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

