Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) a C$43.00 Price Target

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CVE PRN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

