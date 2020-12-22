Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6,862.00. Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) shares last traded at $6,546.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,546.

About Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

