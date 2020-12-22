QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops One Day Volume of $97,023.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $982,803.09 and $97,023.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00140665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00733390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00165984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107687 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

