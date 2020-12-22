Qredit (XQR) 1-Day Volume Tops $849.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Qredit has a market cap of $185,140.23 and approximately $849.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001498 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

