Qbao Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Allcoin and CoinEgg. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $151,112.71 and $13,327.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

