QASH Reaches Market Cap of $12.41 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. QASH has a total market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $371,145.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

