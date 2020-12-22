Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Cut by Analyst

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

HLX opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 746,900 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

