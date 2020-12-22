Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMSY. Main First Bank raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

