Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

