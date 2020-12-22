Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 242.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 49,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

