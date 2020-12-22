Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 485 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AMERCO by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $445.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.41. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $452.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHAL. ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

