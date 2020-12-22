Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.74 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

SBNY opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

