Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,320 shares of company stock worth $51,495,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

