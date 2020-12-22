Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,047 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

