PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,272 shares of company stock valued at $35,812,757 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $68.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

