Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market cap of £34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.24.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.