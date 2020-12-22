Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Acquires 40,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,987.87.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier bought 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,397.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Peter Bernier acquired 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

CVE:PGX opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

