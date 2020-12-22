Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Prospect Capital worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 180,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

