ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,286,884 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 327.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,123,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286,884 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,404,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.