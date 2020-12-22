Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Critical Analysis

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.58 $278.00 million $16.39 4.17

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prism Technologies Group and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 1 5 8 0 2.50

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $67.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Prism Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; and marketing services to private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

