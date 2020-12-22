Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRMW. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

