Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.91 Million

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $489.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $484.08 million. Primo Water reported sales of $600.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 174.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

