Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Premier Oil stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

