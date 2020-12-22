Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.11

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

