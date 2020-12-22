PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been moving up in the past month. The company has a diversified products offering and geographical presence. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from these restructuring efforts will act as a positive catalyst for the company and will likely support its margins. The company’s recent acquisitions will provide it with a broader range of technology as well as products to grow its business. The company has performed in-line with the industry it belongs to. However, it faces headwinds from soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume in aerospace business also remains under pressure. PPG Industries expects total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down low-to-mid-single digit percentage.”

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.89.

PPG stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

