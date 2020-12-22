Portland General Electric (POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 15th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 105.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.